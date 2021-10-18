Anambra Govt consoles Ihiala people over market fire

…Pledges to help build a Standard Market

The Anambra State Government has consoled Ihiala people over the fire which destroyed their major market this afternoon, promising to lead the mobilization of the people in planning, designing and building a modern market in the town.

In a message to the people sent through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, who is an indigene of the town; the chairman of the Ihiala Local Government Transition Committee, Engineer Jeff Obi; and the Traditional Ruler of Ihiala, Igwe Thomas Obidiegwu, as well as the President General of the Ihiala progress Union, Chief Okey Chukwu, Governor Willie Obiano regretted that “a good number of both the indigenes of the town and people from elsewhere, including outside the state, have lost their means of livelihood”.

The fire, noted the governor, claimed not just buildings and market stalls but also vital goods and perhaps even raw cash.

He said: “This is the wrong time…