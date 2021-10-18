Court restrains Oluwo from removing Otun-Ajanasi

.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikirun, has restrained the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi from removing an Islamic cleric, Shayk Asiru Imran, as the Otun-Ajanasi of Iwo.

Justice A. Adegoke also ordered the Oluwo and members, Board of Trustee, Iwo Central Mosque against restraining Shayk Imran from worshipping or performing his duties at the eid praying ground or Iwo Central Mosque

The Oluwo had in June 2019 during an Eid prayer orally pronounced the removal of Imran as Otun Ajanasi and stopped him from worshipping in the mosque.

A copy of the court’s judgement delivered on Monday, October 11, 2021, and made available to Vanguard by Shayk Imran, he (Imran) approached the court, seeking an order perpetual injunction restraining Oluwo, the Commissioner of Police in the state and three other defendants from removing him as Otun Ajanasi, restraining him from attending Eid function and the Iwo Central mosque and two other reliefs.

“Having studied the…