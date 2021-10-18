El-Rufai to receive Security Report on Wednesday

By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs will present its security report for the third quarter of 2021 to the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday, 20th October 2021.

A statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Monday said that the report will be presented by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of the ministry at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The statement recalled that Governor Nasir El-Rufai “established the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in 2019 with a mandate to manage the state government’s relationship with the federal security agencies and coordinate their activities towards securing the people in a time of unprecedented challenges.”

According to him, “Aruwan has led the Ministry to shatter longstanding taboos about security information, releasing frequent updates on security events as part of a commitment to transparency.

“The…