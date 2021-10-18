ESUT matriculates 5,551 students – Vanguard News

.

By Dennis Agbo

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology(ESUT), Prof. Charles Eze has tasked newly admitted students of the institution to strive for academic excellence.

Eze who spoke at the 40th matriculation ceremony of the university said that out of a total of 11,230 students who applied for admission, only 5,551 were admitted.

He said that the students must count themselves specially privileged to be admitted into the institution which will offer them enormous opportunities to deepen their education and expand their understanding of society.

He noted that the students must always remember that their first pre-occupation in the institution, is to study to acquire a reputable degree so they can compete favourably with students from other institutions.

“All other things should be considered secondary, “he said. “Therefore, you must embark on your studies with vigour, focus and determination as this administration is passionate about…