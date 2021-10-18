FG tasks CEOs of new regulators on petroleum industry growth

…DPR, PPPRA, PEF no longer exist, Sylva

…We’ll meet OPEC quota, Komolafe assures

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Federal Government yesterday challenged the Chief Executive Officers of the Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NPRA) on the growth of the oil and gas industry, following drop in direct investment into the sector.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva who gave the charge in Abuja while inaugurating Mr. Gbenga Komolafe as the CEO of the Upstream Regulatory Commission and Mr. Farouk Ahmed as CEO of NPRA, said the government expects exponential growth in the industry with the coming of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Chief Sylva explained that with the inauguration of the heads of the new regulators, other regulators that existed before the PIA no longer exist.

According to him, “This is historic because it marks the beginning of the successor agencies. The PIA provides for the Upstream…