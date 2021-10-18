Governor Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to caricature artist sparks reactions

@bodataiye_oniyakuya has a special calling— drawing caricatures of celebrities. His recent works feature Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemates. But the latest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is burning up the media space.
Examples of his works are (below) Davido, White Money, Chacha Eke and Senior Man Kelechi:
However, the one that earned him the Alausa State House invite is that of the Governor himself.
Posting the caricature, Bodataiye wrote:
“I drew His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu. I thank God for the successful work.
“I think his Excellency will love it. I still remain the best artist in UAR.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu replied: “Really? So, it’s me you drew like this?
“I’m guessing you’ll like to present it to me, abi? Ok, come and present it to me in my office. Hmmmm…”
And the reactions followed
@chudynick said: “Your Excellency, you can appreciate the artist from afar.”
@m.o_sneh: “99 years imprisonment loading….”
@vera_classic_hairs:…
