Governor Sanwo-Olu’s invitation to caricature artist sparks reactions

@bodataiye_oniyakuya has a special calling— drawing caricatures of celebrities. His recent works feature Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemates. But the latest, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is burning up the media space.

Examples of his works are (below) Davido, White Money, Chacha Eke and Senior Man Kelechi:

However, the one that earned him the Alausa State House invite is that of the Governor himself.

Posting the caricature, Bodataiye wrote:

“I drew His Excellency, Governor of Lagos State @jidesanwoolu. I thank God for the successful work.

“I think his Excellency will love it. I still remain the best artist in UAR.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu replied: “Really? So, it’s me you drew like this?

“I’m guessing you’ll like to present it to me, abi? Ok, come and present it to me in my office. Hmmmm…”

And the reactions followed

@chudynick said: “Your Excellency, you can appreciate the artist from afar.”

@m.o_sneh: “99 years imprisonment loading….”

@vera_classic_hairs:



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

