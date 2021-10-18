NPAN gives media houses Nov 1 deadline to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism

The Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, has given November 1, 2021, deadline for media organisations in the country to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism.

Rising from its executive council meeting at its secretariat in Lagos last Tuesday, NPAN in a statement signed by the President, Kab iru Yusuf, also said steps were being fast-tracked to empanel a workable, quick and responsive system to address public complaints and concerns on missteps by the media and its operatives.

The statement read: The Executive Council of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, met Tuesday October 12, 2021, at the NPAN Secretariat in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos,

”The well attended meeting, among other matters, deliberated on the regulatory framework for media operatives within the respective member-organisations and the industry at large and gave a November 1, 2021, deadline for each member to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism.

”This is even as steps are being…