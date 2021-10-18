OBJ, Jonathan, Abubakar, others allocated N2. 3 billion

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The federal government has allocated the sum of N2. 3 billion in the 2022 budget, currently before the National Assembly, for the entitlements of former Presidents and military Heads of State.

The beneficiaries include: Gens. Yakubu Gowon Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, Chiefs Ernest Shonekan, and Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

The amount, according to the detailed budget would be used to pay their allowances, within the next Fiscal Year (FY) from a total of N2. 120 trillion Service Wide Vote to be administered by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

A provision of N4.502 billion was equally made for retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries; while N 1 billion was provisioned for the severance benefits to retired Heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The sum of N50 billion was provided in the proposed budget for health workers’ hazard allowance, which is expected to address the lingering issue of…