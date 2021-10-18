Protecting, harnessing future of Girl-Child in Nigeria

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), adolescence is a critical period that can determine the trajectory of girls’ lives.

It is a stage at which key investments and support can set girls on a path toward empowerment, or when discrimination, recurrent constraints, harmful practices, and violence can send them down a negative spiral.

These come with lifelong consequences, not just for themselves, but for societies and future generations.

However, the girl-child all over the world has encountered some forms of challenges as a result of cultural, religious, political and social beliefs.

These challenges, quite naturally, in some cases, have made the girl-child an ‘endangered’ specie.

Some of these challenges include early marriage, pregnancy, violence at home and school, lack of funding, child/domestic labour, poor sanitation and WASH facilities, insecurity, wars and natural disasters, disabilities and “just because they are girls” as part of cultural discrimination,…