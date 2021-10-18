VP vs CBN: The beginning of presidential campaign?

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Dele Sobowale

“As for the exchange rate, I think we need to move our rates to be as reflective of the market as possible. This, in my own view, is the only way to improve supply.” – Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

That pronouncement, as well as others we shall mention shortly came as a thunderbolt. And, its impact, deliberately or inadvertently, was as electrifying as the natural phenomenon.

Expectedly, the “experts” were divided in response to it. Great and unexpected departures from team position by a Vice Captain of a team on a long losing streak always provokes that sort of reaction.

But, before we go into interpretation of the VP’s very clear statement we need to ask a very important question which will help us to understand the motives behind the statements credited to the VP.

Will the real Osinbajo please stand up

