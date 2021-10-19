Adamawa records 500 Cholera cases, 23 deaths – official

The Adamawa Government says it has recorded 500 Cholera cases with 23 deaths since outbreak of the disease in the state in September.

The Director of Public Health in the state Ministry of Health, Dr Celine Laori, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

Laori said that the local government areas worst hit by cholera included Yola North, Girei and Lamurde respectively.

“Since the outbreak of the disease in the state in September till date, we have recorded about 500 suspected cases and 23 deaths.

“Majority of those affected were treated and discharged,’’ the official said.

She called on the people of the state to maintain basic hygiene and sanitation, as well as ensure that food and water to be taken are safe.

Meanwhile, Malam Audu Ali, a resident of Yelwa Ward in Jimeta, Yola North LGA, lost three children to cholera.

Aliyu told NAN that the incident occurred on Monday at the hospital, where the three children were rushed to for…