Amosun, others engaging in self-deceit, says Oladunjoye

Says Abiodun will not be distracted by shenanigans

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The newly elected Publicity Secretary of Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Oladunjoye, yesterday insisted that the party held no parallel State congress last Saturday.

Oladunjoye described the purported parallel congress conducted by the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and his loyalists as nothing but a “charade” and a mere gathering of “family and friends.”

The party spokesman stated this when he featured on a private radio station’s programme, tagged, “Citizens’ Forum”, monitored in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

He accused Amosun and his followers of planning to cause chaos and throw the state into anarchy by heating up the polity.

According to him, Amosun and his followers are not loyal members of the party but a group of impostors who are only hell-bent on disrupting the peace which the state as been enjoying since the…