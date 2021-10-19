Convention: PDP groups back El-Kudan for national youth leadership position

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- A coalition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, groups, Tuesday, threw their weight of support behind the aspiration of Ambassador Usman El-Kudan for the Office of the national youth leader of the party in the October 31st elective convention.

Addressing journalists at the unveiling of El-Kudan in Abuja, Aderemi Olusegun, national coordinator of the groups said the aspirant ticks all boxes when it comes to experience, capacity and knowledge of the workings of the PDP.

“In terms of capacity and competence, Amb. El-Kudan is the right choice. On behalf of the PDP youth wing of our party, we present to you Amb. Usman Sani El-Kudan to contest for the office of the PDP national youth leader as our consensus candidate.

“The call to make an indelible worthwhile contribution to build and enliven the PDP youth wing could only explain why Amb. Usman Sani El-Kudan decided to throw his hat in the ring…