EndSARS anniversary: Police warn against street protest in Lagos

EndSars Protesters at the CBN Headquarters, Abuja, last Sunday. PHOTO: Abayomi Adeshida.

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday warned against any form of street protest in commemoration of the #EndSARS anniversary in the state.

A statement signed by the Lagos Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that a post was being circulated on social media stating that the protest was earlier approved by the police.

The statement said that the police would only allow an indoor or virtual event for the commemoration of the #EndSARS anniversary.

“Attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a post being circulated on the social media insinuating that the police in Lagos have agreed to allow street protests in commemoration of the one-year #EndSARS anniversary on Oct. 20.

“On the contrary, the police will only allow an indoor and virtual event in commemoration of the #EndSARS anniversary…