FG confirms arrival of final batch of Super Tucano jets

The Federal Government has taken delivery of all the 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets expected from the United States.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who confirmed this in an interview on TV Continental yesterday, described the fighter jets as a “game changer” and disclosed that they have been used for operations in the north-east.

Noting that the jets contributed to the recent successes recorded by the military, Mohammed said: “All the 12 Super Tucano fighter jets have been received. As at this morning, all the 12 were here and they have been deployed to the north-east.

“We can see that the Tucano jets are actually a game changer. Most of the successes we have recorded in recent time is because of the acquisition of the new platforms, not limited to the super Tucano.”

The minister also commented on the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report which alleged that the Nigerian air force paid bandits N20 million in exchange for an anti-aircraft gun.