FG, Lagos synergize to boost housing sector for economy devt

A prototype of the housing units.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government and the Lagos State Government have initiated move to harness potentials in the housing sector towards cushioning the strains in the economy.

The duo disclosed this, Monday, at the 10th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

The council, is the highest policy advisory organ on the housing sector in the country.

Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, O. B. Ode-Martins, said the 10th conference would be optimised to gather submissions to form the bases for policies towards optimising opportunities in the sector for economic revitalisation.

Ode-Martins, said the council would be coming up with inferences drawn from the deliberations, which according to him, would be instrumental for policy making towards vitalising and repositioning the sector for economic development.

In his submission, the Chairman, Local…