IMF Chief Economist, Gopinath to return to Harvard University

Gopinath

By Emma Ujah – Abuja Bureau Chief

The Chief Economist and Director of the Research Department, of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Gita Gopinath, is to quit her position and return to Havard University in January 2022.

The IMF Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, announced this in Washington DC, United States of America, last night.

She explained that the public service leave granted Ms.Gopinath, which had been extended by one year would end, in January next year.

“Harvard University had extended Ms. Gopinath’s leave of absence on an exceptional basis by one year, which has allowed her to serve as Chief Economist at the IMF for three years,” the MD said.

In announcing Ms. Gopinath intention to retire from the Fund, Ms. Georgieva stated: “Gita’s contribution to the Fund and our membership has been truly remarkable —quite simply, her impact on the IMF’s work has been tremendous. She made history as the first female Chief Economist…