Kaduna insists on facemasks, gives October deadline

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Kaduna State Government has warned that anyone who wishes to enter any of its offices must comply with Covid-19 protocol like wearing face masks and vaccination as from 31st October 2021.

The government reiterated that the Ministry of Health has since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, and this is expected to be completed by 31st October 2021.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye , the government said that ‘’visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards.”

“Given the limited supply of vaccines that are currently available, visitors that have not yet been vaccinated will in the interim be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination,’’ he said.

The statement added that the ‘’Commissioner of Health Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni has announced that residents are…