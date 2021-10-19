NCX shops for investors in agro business, builds capacity in Ogun

By Providence Adeyinka

The Nigeria Commodity Exchange, NCX, has called on investors in the agro-commodity trading sector to take advantage of the trading platform to boost their business.

Meanwhile, the exchange has organized a capacity building workshop for stakeholders in the commodity exchange value chain in Ogun State to enlighten participants on the various opportunities in the NCX commodity trading operations as well as the mechanisms of its trading infrastructure.

Speaking at the workshop in Abeokuta, Managing Director, NCX, Mrs. Zaheera Baba-Ari, said that the call became necessary following a presidential mandate issued on October 1, 2021 to relevant government agencies such as NCX, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and National Food Reserve Agency, directing them to put heads together to ameliorate the rising domestic food prices and general inflationary trend in the nation’s commodity trading sector.

