Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial: Pro-Biafra group shuts Cameroon borders

By Dennis Agbo

A Pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League, BNL, has ordered for the shutdown of borders between Nigeria and Southern Cameroon, in solidarity with the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on October 21.

The group in a statement by its National Leader, Princewill Richards said that the closure commences from October 19 to 22, along with its operating areas, mainly at Cameroon borders of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bakassi Peninsula.

It ordered its members to shut down the borders and the Gulf of Guinea, banning the movement of vessels to Nigeria through the Bakassi Peninsula from 19th October to 22nd October in solidarity with the court trial of Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday.

Richards who disclosed that the BNL talks in talks with some IPOB hierarchy said the decision was reached after an emergency meeting at Abana, the former headquarters of Bakassi Peninsula.

He further revealed that BNL is making moves to shut down oil firms in…