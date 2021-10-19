Obaseki: APC not a serious party — PDP

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State chapters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have engaged in a war of words over the performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The APC in a statement by its newly elected state chairman, Col David Imuse (retd) accused Obaseki and the PDP of running a government with massive irregularities, boasting that it would soon make public details of such irregularities as he accused the governor of alleged dictatorship.

Imuse said during the state congress of the party that “As you know, we do not have a governor, we have a Sole Administrator.

“Obaseki’s PDP administration is the greatest scam that has ever happened in Edo political history. Details will be made known to Edo people very soon.

“The party is now fully prepared to play the role of credible opposition with constructive criticisms based on facts and intelligence.”

But a statement by the…