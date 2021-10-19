South East traditional rulers demand release of Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

SOUTH East Traditional rulers have demanded from the Federal Government, the release of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The monarchs who made the demand under their umbrella body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu from detention into the hands of the Igbo traditional and religious leaders.

Rising from a meeting, the royal fathers expressed worry over the escalation of crisis in the South East with the attendant hardship on the people.

They lamented that they “have watched with utter dismay and sadness the rapid deterioration of the affairs of Igbo land resulting in gruesome killings, destruction of properties, a general atmosphere of fear and aprogressive militarisation of our home land”.

Besides the five South East States, the monarchs said “in other Igbo speaking areas, there is a distinct feeling of disaffection, frustration and distrust, all of which are alien to…