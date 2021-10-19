Tonto Dikeh: Police give reasons for arrest, detention of Prince Kpokpogiri

.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Police authorities at the Force headquarters in Abuja have described as false, the insinuation that Prince Kpokpogiri Joseph, the estranged lover of Popular Nollywood star, Tonto Dikeh was arrested at Trandcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja because she has a connection with the DIG in charge of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, DIG Joseph Egbunike.

Rather, Prince Kpokpogiri who is currently facing a pending investigation at Force CID was said to have bypassed Police authorities, went and hired 2 police officers attached to Maitsma Police station, took them to Transcorp Hotel and threatened to open fire at Tonto Dikeh if she did not hand over the keys of an SUV to him, Kpokpogiri.

Vanguard investigation showed that in the early hours of Tuesday 19, October 2021, at about 12.30 am, Prince Kpokpogiri took his driver and two policemen and went to Transcorp Hilton.

“They blocked a vehicle that was packed there and stayed till 6 am….