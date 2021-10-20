700,000 South Sudanese hit by worst floods in decades, says UN

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday said it was alarmed by the humanitarian impact of the worst flooding in decades in South Sudan, as it affected more than 700,000 people across the country.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, disclosed this at a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York, saying that the UNHCR was working to help the victims of the floods, the UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Dujarric said the UN humanitarian agency was working with the government and partners to help the most affected people – by providing food, emergency shelter, hygiene items and solar lanterns.

“In Upper Nile state alone, UNHCR teams met around 1,000 people who had walked for seven days to reach Malakal town,’’ he said.

The spokesman said some of these people had not eaten in days, noting that women were deeply worried about the health of their children, with the increased risk of infections from deadly water-borne…