Anambra 2021: My administration will not discriminate against non indigenes — Ozigbo

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra says his administration will not discriminate against non indigenes in the state.

Ozigbo said this when a coalition of non Anambra indigenes living in the state adopted and endorsed his candidature in Awka.

According to him, I will give equal opportunity to every resident of the state if elected governor on Nov. 6.

He said he was a strong believer in the saying that ‘all men are equal before God’ and would not discriminate against anyone but would ensure that there was an environment for fair and positive competition.

The PDP candidate said there was no difference between an indigene and non indigene and that his administration would work for a peaceful, secure, and progressives state with best infrastructure that would benefit all.

He thanked them for the massive endorsement and urged them to cast their votes for him and be sure of a better place to stay and work.

“Merit and proficiency…