Buhari restates commitment to #ENDSARS 5 demands

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to implementing the five demands made by youths during the #ENDSARS protests that swept across the country in October.

President Buhari made the promise in his New Year message, stressing the fact that “Our young people are our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad.”

He made the pledge on the solemn reality that he is the elected President and Commander-in-Chief of the country, calling the youths the most valuable resources.

His words: “This government heard, this government listened and this government is committed to fulfilling the five demands of our youths, fully understanding that we all wish well for Nigeria.”

Youths’ demand

Recall that while the #ENDSARS protests lasted, the youths called for sweeping reforms that included the welfare of police officers.

READ ALSO: Message to Nigerian youths

The demands coalesced into five: Immediate release of all arrested protesters; justice for all deceased victims…