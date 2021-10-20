Court fixes Nov 22 for arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday fixed November 22 for the arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, over allegations bordering on fraud while she served in the office.

Although Oduah, who currently represents Anambra North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, was scheduled for arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday, the proceeding could not take place due to a public holiday.

However, a check at the court on Wednesday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the matter, though not on the cause list, had been fixed for Nov. 22 and Nov 23 for trial.

NAN reports that Justice Ekwo had, on July 12, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the former minister if she failed to appear in court by the next adjourned date (Oct. 19).

The judge had given the warning after Dr Hassan Liman, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the alleged N5 billion trial against Oduah and eight others told the court that Oduah…