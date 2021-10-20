Delta 2023: APC not an option – Gbagi

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -FORMER Minister of State for Education and governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a party that was bereft of ideas, saying that it was not an option in the state in the 2023 general general election.

Speaking at Ewu, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, when the Ewu, Okparabe and Arhavwarien Elders/Leaders and Youth councils honoured Jennifer Adasen on her appointment as the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, said the APC had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and should not be taken seriously in 2023.

Saying that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was the only party in Africa that cared for the young and the elderly, he urged Deltans to support Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to enable him finish stronger.

“Okowa, without hesitation is the best governor we have had since 1999. In…