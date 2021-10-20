ECOWAS Parliament to fund 2022 budget wholly from community levy with Nigeria paying about 50%

By Victoria Ojeme

The 2022 financial estimates of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament will be financed almost solely from community levy.

The Federal Government of Nigeria last year said it has paid over 1,177 billion dollars to ECOWAS as its Community Levy contribution in the last 16 years.

Nigeria’s payment represents 40.42 per cent of the total payment of 2,913,088,908 dollars payment made by all the 15 member states and is higher than payments made by 12 other countries put together except Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

According to documents from a presentation by the ECOWAS Commission to Parliament at Plenary during its Virtual Second Extraordinary Session, Nigeria paid 853,310,564 UA (West Africa Unit of Account) for the period under review.

The West African Unit of Account (WAUA) is the authorised currency used in ECOWAS.

Ghana paid about 508,577 million dollars, Cote d’Ivoire 347,262 million dollars, while Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Guinea,…