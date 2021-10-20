EndSARS Anniversary: Why we must never forget

By Gabriel Ewepu

In commemoration of maiden anniversary of #EndSARS protest which led to alleged killing of some protesters by the Nigerian Army exactly one year of the alleged incidence at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos, Global Rights Nigeria, pointed issues why the protest should not be forgotten.

In a statement signed by Country Director, Global Rights Nigeria, Abiodun Baiyewu, and made available to Vanguard, recalled how the protest sparked up and led to horrible and harrowing experiences as youths took to the streets to protest police brutality, and how it was hijacked by hoodlums and sponsored protesters, which led to unexpected destruction of lives, property and businesses belonging to private and public organizations.

The statement reads in part, “Today marks a year since the tragic incidence, and it’s a solemn day of remembrance. Today, we remember and honour casualties of attacks against the protests. Not only the Lekki Tollgate massacre but across Nigeria.

“However, the…