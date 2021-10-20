EndSARS: What has changed?





TODAY, October 20, 2021, is one year after the #EndSARS protest was violently quelled at the Lekki Toll Gate, Victoria Island in Lagos by the Army. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the President had sent the troops as all efforts to persuade the protesters to go home had failed.

The military action which resulted in the death and injury of yet unknown number of protesters ignited mayhem. Hoodlums descended heavily on government property, the homes of some politicians as well as businesses and public warehouses, looting, burning, vandalising and even killing.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also listened to the desperate promptings of a section of the elite, who saw the protests as a surreptitious move to remove him from power.

After the bloody putdown of the protest at Lekki, the Federal Government also went after the key figures behind it, froze their accounts and commenced prosecution of those arrested.

The president had initially adopted a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper