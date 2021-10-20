Final regulatory notes for Dr Eugene Juwah

Okoh Aihe

YOU write speeches, prepare presentations and did notes that were greeted with smiles from the inner recesses of a very private individual, and the materials are presented with attention to the minutest details with every little inch observed.

You enjoy the private opportunities to discuss industry and regulatory issues that would ever remain sealed in the expanse accommodation of the executive office. And now one has to write final notes that would never be read by that genial face, because his journey has started; and once on that journey, the exigent demands to complete it and put a closure, accommodate no distractions.

Once life is given, there is a demand, that one day one would have to make this journey by way of returning to the owner of life. On October 9, 2021, Dr Eugene Ikemefuna Juwah started his journey most unexpectedly.

In breaking the unfortunate news to his other family, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), his son, Eugene Chukwugoziem…