Housing Deficit: Govt must partner real estate developers — Expert

Low income housing estate in Abuja.

James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – A Real Estate Developer, Osokoya Adewale Morenikeji, has called on both federal and state governments to partner with private real estate developers and financial institutions, to provide good and affordable housing for the Nigerians.

Osokoya, who is the the Managing Director of Terrific Outfits and Celebrity City Limited, said government alone cannot meet the housing need of the people, positing that government must partner with the private sector to solve the problem of housing deficits in the country.

Osokoya, who made the call in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while inaugurating Celebrity Estate project in Abeokuta, said

the United Nation’s statistics indicated that the housing deficits in Nigeria is estimated at 22 million homes.

While describing this figure as alarming, he noted that in the next ten years, the number of Nigerians with no…