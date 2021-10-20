Over two-thirds of English Premier League players vaccinated against coronavirus

The Premier League in England confirmed on Tuesday that 68 per cent of its players have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

It added that 19 per cent were however yet to receive their first dose.

The uptake of the vaccine among professional footballers has been debated at length, with several England internationals opting not to discuss their status earlier this month.

The new figures from the Premier League confirm the sport now has a similar uptake to the 18 to 39-year-old average across the UK.

“The Premier League can confirm today (Tuesday) that 81 per cent of players have received at least one COVIDCOVID-19 vaccination dose with 68 per cent now fully vaccinated,” a statement read.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Kaduna insists on facemasks, gives October deadline

“Vaccination rates are collected by the Premier League on a weekly basis and the league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff.

“No specific details as to clubs or…