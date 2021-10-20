Recapitalization: Africinvest acquires N3.6bn stake in REGIC

STOCK

By Cynthia Alo

Africinvest, a pan-African asset management company, has acquired a minority stake in Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC).

Speaking at a press conference, Managing Director of REGIC, Mr . Ben Ajili, said that the investment was made through its evergreen private equity fund, FIVE, in the form of a subscription to a capital increase.

According to him, the desire to participate in more large-ticket corporate transactions, diversify existing business and product lines as well as diversification of delivery channels were some of the key drivers behind the push for additional working capital by REGIC.

He stated: “The additional working capital will also enable the company to expand its underwriting capacity in key business areas such as the retail mass market, agricultural insurance and insurtech, which is the future of insurance.

“This new investment,…