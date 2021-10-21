Ayade extends referendum by 2 months

By Ike Uchechukwu

In an effort to ensure greater participation by Cross Riverians, the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has extended by two months, the referendum which seeks to gauge the opinion of indigenes of the state on whether industries constructed by his administration should be privatized or not.

Ayade gave the extension order on Thursday when the Technical Team of the Privatization Council gave a presentation of about 34 industries to be privatized by the council to make for optimal output.

Speaking after the presentation, Governor Ayade said there was no room for lapses or error, stressing that his reason for extending the exercise by two months was to create opportunity for more people to participate in the exercise.

Although not a requirement of the Privatization Law, Ayade insists on a referendum to ensure government is on the same page with the people regarding the future of the industries.

His words: ” You must return to the streets, local government areas, creeks, and…