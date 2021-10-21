Beauty of Africa International pageant begins registration for 15th edition

The organisers of The Beauty of Africa International pageant, (BAIP) has announced registration for the 2022 edition of the annual cultural pageant competition.

The pageant is an inclusive platform that promotes Tourism, Peace and Friendship, it’s also celebrates women of all cultures, backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals through experiences that builds self- confidence and create opportunities for success.

The top winners usually have the opportunity of representing Nigeria in various international competitions like Miss International, The Miss Globe, Miss Tourism International and the Newly franchise that was secured by the organisation, Miss Multinational.

The president of the Baip, Mr Daniel Opuene, in a statement said:

“We are looking for young ladies who defies the stereotypical perception of beauty queens as just superficial. Baip winner must embody all the attributes of a strong female leader”,

“She will boost of exceptional qualities, socially…