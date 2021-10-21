Breaking: Kanu pleads not guilty to FG’s amended charge

As DSS block media coverage, lock out journalists

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the seven-count amended charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Kanu, who was docked before trial Justice Binta Nyako, said he was innocent of all the allegations FG levelled against him, after the charge was read to him in the open court.

His re-arraingment came on day the Department of State Services, DSS, blatantly refused to allow even a single journalist inside the courtroom.

Though this reporter and six other Journalists were intitially cleared at the main gate of the court to enter the premises, upon his arrival at the door leading to the courtroom, arm-wielding operatives of the secret service denied him entry.

The operatives insisted their action was based on “order from above”.

They made it clear that no Journalist would be allowed to enter the courtroom till the end of the…