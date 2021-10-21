FCT Police restores normalcy to Mpape Community in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Babaji Sunday has deployed Police intervention Team to Mpape Community of the FCT, to restore peace and enhance public safety in the community.

The deployment follows the distress report of a Community leadership feud and death of one Abdul Rahman Usman which incited disturbance of public peace and threat to the safety and security of residents in the area.

CP Babaji noted that the Command has commenced discreet investigations into the circumstances that led to the heightened security challenge in the community and the death of Abdul Rahman Usman to bring perpetrators to justice.

A ststement by DSP Adeh Jodephine, Public Relations Officer of the command quoted the CP calling for calm while enjoining residents to go about their lawful endeavors as normalcy has been restored to the affected community.

He warned all the aggrieved parties to seek legal means of addressing…