Gender Diversity: IBEDC calls for equitable female representation in energy sector

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, in collaboration with the USAID, has called on women to break the cultural norms and embrace the energy sector, adding that the sector is more male-dominated than the broader women representation in the country.

The call was made yesterday, at the one-day career fair for female final year students on career opportunities in the energy sector tagged: “DISCO for Women Career Fair, held at the University of Ibadan.

Speaking at the event, IBEDC’s Chief Human Resource Officer, Ms Ehi Obaseki, noted that the career fair is a platform that will provide a unique opportunity for the female gender on learning, engagement and networking.

She said IBEDC believes that the critical success factor for the country’s sustained economic growth was not just in having every “Tom, Dick and Harry” apply for, and getting jobs, but also having the right set of people applying for, and getting the same job roles in equal…