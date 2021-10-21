KPMG to inject $1.5bn to deepen global decarbonization in Nigeria, others

By Ediri Ejoh

KPMG professional, yesterday, said it will inject more than $1.5 billion over the next three years on the development of Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG, in a bid to deepen global decarbonization programme in Nigeria and other effected countries.

A statement obtained by Vanguard on KPMG multi-year programme plans, said that the development strategy is designed to support KPMG firms’ clients in making a positive difference.

According to the statement, “As part of its ongoing multi-billion-dollar investment program, KPMG plans to spend more than US$1.5 billion over the next three years.

“The collective investment will focus on training and expanding KPMG’s global workforce, harnessing data, accelerating the development of new technologies, and driving action through partnerships, alliances and advocacy. The key to the transformation will be embedding ESG…