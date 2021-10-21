MTN puts up measure to prevent further disruptions

By Juliet Umeh

In a bid to compensate customers of MTN network over an outage connection that left customers stranded on October 9, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer of the network, Mr. Olutokun Toriola, has again apologised in the video message and announced a compensation for the customers.

Toriola said: “Recently, we had an outage that left our customers without a connection for several hours. On behalf of the entire MTN team, I want to start with a heartfelt apology. We are truly sorry for the disruption this caused for so many in our MTN family.

We know that millions of people rely on us to stay connected to their loved ones, to manage their businesses, to coordinate their lives. We take that responsibility and privilege, very seriously. That’s why we are putting new measures in place to make sure we never experience anything like that again.

“Our technical teams have traced the cause of the problem to an error that shifted all our 4G customers onto the 3G band. This…