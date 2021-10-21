Murder of Imo Monarchs: We can’t bear it anymore — Igbo group cries out

.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, on Wednesday said the level of killings in the South East region, has come to the point the people would no longer tolerate it.

COSEYL President, Goodluck Ibem, made this known to newsmen in Owerri while commenting on the last Tuesday attack on traditional rulers during their meeting at Njaba local government headquarters in Imo state, which left two monarchs dead instantly and others injured.

They called on youths from the Igbo communities to unite against these hoodlums and protect the communities in the five states of the South East region.

However, the Igbo group called on the Igbo governors to carry the youths along in the security of lives and properties of the communities.

They said: “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone condemns in strongest terms the attack on highly respected Traditional Rulers in Nnenasa…