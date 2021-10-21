Nigeria can’t compete globally without technological advancement – Dokpesi, Atiku, Utomi, others

By Luminous Jannamike and Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Eminent Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Prof. Pat Utomi, and Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to tackle the decay in the power sector, saying Nigeria can no longer afford to be relegated to the backseat in a technology driven world.

They spoke at the 70th birthday lecture and book presentation of the Emeritus Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in Abuja.

The theme of the lecture is, ‘Technology: A Missing Link in Nigeria’s Development. Speakers at the event also expressed sadness that the ignorance of some appointees of the Federal Government technology-wise was costing the country trillions of dollars in foreign investments.

According to Ernest Ndukwe, who is the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, the world is currently experiencing massive transformations in various sectors which are completely driven by new innovations, stressing that inadequate…