Redeployment: NYSC urges corps members to report corrupt staff

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged prospective and serving corps members to report any official of the scheme requesting financial compensation in exchange for redeployment.

Ibrahim made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, during the commencement of the nationwide registration for the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Course.

Ibrahim said that this is because all services rendered by the scheme for corps members are free.

The 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I registration for the orientation course will hold from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, and the Swearing-in of registered corps members will take place on Oct. 26.

