Take advantage of AfCFTA to access foreign markets, boost your businesses

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Chief Olusegun Awolowo has urged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, SMEs, to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, to access foreign markets and boost their businesses.

He said for the SMEs to fully benefit from the AfCFTA it was also important for them to have a better understanding of the market entry criteria in the regional markets if Nigeria will reap the benefits of participating in it.

The Executive Director who spoke Monday at Export Market Access Programme held in Makurdi said the NEPC would continue to work to foster private sector driven economy through market oriented export products development.

Represented by the Trade Advisor/Head NEPC Makurdi Export Assistance Office, Mr. Ben Anani, the Executive Director said, “over the last decade, key market access conditions like tariffs, non-tariff barriers and utilization of…