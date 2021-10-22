16 APC govs back Tinubu’s presidential ambition — Dayo Adeyeye

….As Arewa youths want ex-gov adopted sole candidate

By Dapo Akinrefon & Rotimi Ojomoyela

NATIONAL Chairman, South-West Agenda for Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, codenamed SWAGA 2023, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday, disclosed that 16 All Progressives Congress, APC, governors are covertly supporting the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State governor.

Adeyeye, a former Minister of Works (state), said this while inaugurating the factional executives belonging to SWAGA group across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

The former minister said: “Bola Tinubu will be the next President of this country and one of us will become the governor in Ekiti State. I am happy that the new executives have passion for this group and this will lead to action and, eventually, victory for all of us.

“APC leaders and members across board are using their money to fund SWAGA. Members are not after money. Let me tell you this, 16 governors are now backing Tinubu for president…