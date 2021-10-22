Collaborative efforts panacea for national peace, security in Nigeria — Gov Emmanuel

.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has advocated collaborative efforts beyond the boundaries of ethnicity, race, socio-cultural construct, religious affiliation, and doctrinal differences by faith leaders with moral authority as the much-needed panacea to advance and achieve sustainable peace, social cohesion and hope in Nigeria.

The Governor who stated this at the Inclusive Security Dialogue Retreat at the Airlie Conference Center, Warrenton, Virginia, United States of America by the Global Peace Foundation in collaboration with Vision Africa said, this is pertinent because the current reality in Nigeria is heartrending, and one that urgently seeks leadership with the moral authority to navigate the country out of the muddy waters of self-destruction and disintegration.

Governor Emmanuel was one of the few key influencers selected for the strategy meeting who spoke on “INCLUSIVE SECURITY DIALOGUE – UNBUNDLING THE BARRIERS”, noted that “to stem the tide of…