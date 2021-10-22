Community leader, headmaster house burnt in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Angry youths have set ablaze houses in Etekwuru community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, Thursday night.

Vanguard in Owerri gathered the names of the affected persons were given as a community leader, Chief Kenneth Okereke and a headmaster, Mr Magnus Mmanwoke.

A source told Vanguard the incident could be traced to the last clash between the military and a group of youths in the Izombe community.

When Vanguard reached out to the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, he did not only confirm the incident but said the “Command has commenced investigation into the incident to unearth the issues surrounding the ugly development and no arrest has been made.”

Vanguard recalls that this happened two-week after the military and youths clashed in the Izombe community.

According to an eyewitness, “They are the same group that has been causing…