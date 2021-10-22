EndSARS: Lekki residents donate office block to police station

The Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has donated an office block to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos, to support policing of the area.

LERSA President, Chief James Emadoye, while inspecting the building on Wednesday preparatory to its inauguration and handing over to the Nigeria Police Force, said the project was 95 per cent completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many police stations and business premises and property were destroyed during the EndSARS protests exactly a year ago.

According to Emadoye, the building, which awaits painting and completion of the restrooms, will be delivered to the Inspector General of Police through the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

He said the association had intervened in several ways to bring succour to security operatives including the donation of canopies, generator, chairs and various humanitarian materials after the #EndSARS destruction.

“Members of the association recall the wanton…